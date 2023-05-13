Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Building in British Airways Cranebank Training Centre, Heathrow; No Impact on Airport Operations

A significant fire broke out at an abandoned building located within the British Airways PLC Cranebank Training Centre on Silver Jubilee Way in Hounslow on Saturday, the 13th of May. The incident, which occurred around 6 pm, prompted the response of six fire engines and one aerial ladder.

Despite the intensity of the fire, it has been confirmed that the incident did not affect airport operations at London’s Heathrow Airport. The former training centre, which has been abandoned, sustained substantial damage due to the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade swiftly arrived at the scene, working diligently to bring the fire under control. Firefighters are battling the flames, utilizing six pumps to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Due to the firefighting operations and concerns for public safety, road closures were implemented in the vicinity of the Cranebank Training Centre. Authorities redirected traffic and urged pedestrians to avoid the affected area until the situation was resolved.

The cause of the fire at the abandoned building is currently under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the local police. Investigators will be examining the scene to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for British Airways PLC stated, “We are aware of the fire incident at the abandoned building within the Cranebank Training Centre. We can confirm that the fire has not disrupted our operations at Heathrow Airport. The safety and well-being of our staff and customers remain our top priority.”

Further updates regarding the investigation and any potential developments will be provided as more information becomes available. The London Fire Brigade and local authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of the area.

Residents and individuals in the vicinity are advised to stay vigilant and follow any instructions or updates provided by the authorities. The London Fire Brigade encourages anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.