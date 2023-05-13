Saturday, May 13, 2023
Saturday, May 13, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Building in British Airways Cranebank Training Centre, Heathrow; No Impact on Airport Operations

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Building in British Airways Cranebank Training Centre, Heathrow; No Impact on Airport Operations

by uknip247
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Building In British Airways Plc Cranebank Training Centre, Heathrow; No Impact On Airport Operations

A significant fire broke out at an abandoned building located within the British Airways PLC Cranebank Training Centre on Silver Jubilee Way in Hounslow on Saturday, the 13th of May. The incident, which occurred around 6 pm, prompted the response of six fire engines and one aerial ladder.

Despite the intensity of the fire, it has been confirmed that the incident did not affect airport operations at London’s Heathrow Airport. The former training centre, which has been abandoned, sustained substantial damage due to the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade swiftly arrived at the scene, working diligently to bring the fire under control. Firefighters are battling the flames, utilizing six pumps to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

Due to the firefighting operations and concerns for public safety, road closures were implemented in the vicinity of the Cranebank Training Centre. Authorities redirected traffic and urged pedestrians to avoid the affected area until the situation was resolved.

The cause of the fire at the abandoned building is currently under investigation by the London Fire Brigade and the local police. Investigators will be examining the scene to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for British Airways PLC stated, “We are aware of the fire incident at the abandoned building within the Cranebank Training Centre. We can confirm that the fire has not disrupted our operations at Heathrow Airport. The safety and well-being of our staff and customers remain our top priority.”

Further updates regarding the investigation and any potential developments will be provided as more information becomes available. The London Fire Brigade and local authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and security of the area.

Residents and individuals in the vicinity are advised to stay vigilant and follow any instructions or updates provided by the authorities. The London Fire Brigade encourages anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officer Who Brutally Attacked Puppy in Video Is Sacked by Greater Manchester Police

Residents in Uckfield, East Sussex, have resorted to drawing attention to the ongoing problem of potholes by painting crude shapes on the road surface

South London resident Joseph Nicolls answers charges at Bromley magistrates court of multiple offences related to the vandalism of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)...

A suspected county-line drug dealer from Orpington, who is believed to have targeted the Sevenoaks area, has appeared in court after being charged with...

Number of Teenage Deaths in London Reaches 150 During Sadiq Khan’s Mayoralty

Fire Breaks Out in Ealing Tower Block Under Construction, Tesco Car Park Closed

Emergency Response to Chemical Incident in Sidcup Prompts Large-Scale Operation

Residents of the close-knit community in Ladybrook are being called upon to join forces with the local police in their efforts to combat crime...

Lamberth North Police Strengthen Community Partnerships to Combat Bag Thefts

Two Men Jailed for Murder of 16-Year-Old Alex Smith Following International Investigation

Multi-Vehicle Collision Halts Traffic on M25 Anti-Clockwise, Delays Reported

Urgent Appeal: Missing Person, Maureen, 67, from Mitcham Area

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.