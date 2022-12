On Tuesday, December 6, 2002, a fire broke out at the Bronzefield women’s prison in Ashford.

At around 4.40pm, Surrey fire crews and a London Fire Brigade crew responded to the incident at Her Majesty’s Prison and Young Offender’s Institute Bronzefield.

The fire is believed to have been started in one of the inmates’ cells.

Five engines from Staines, Sunbury, Egham, and Chertsey are on the scene.

The prison is located off Woodthorpe Road and can house 527 female inmates.