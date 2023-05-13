Fire Breaks Out in Ealing Tower Block Under Construction, Tesco Car Park Closed

Smoke Billows from Unfinished Building near Perivale Underground Station

A fire has reportedly broken out in a multi-storey tower block that is still under construction, causing smoke to billow from the building. The incident has led to the closure of the entrance to the Tesco supermarket car park near the Hoover Building on Bideford Avenue, in close proximity to Perivale Underground Station.

Eyewitnesses in Ealing captured the scene, with one sharing a photo showing smoke pouring from the unfinished structure. The witness expressed concern about the situation, stating that the fire has led to limited space for vehicles to exit the car park.

Local authorities have been notified, and the London Fire Brigade has been approached for more information regarding the incident.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be confirmed. Firefighters are expected to be on the scene to assess the situation and respond accordingly.

Residents and passersby are advised to exercise caution and follow the instructions of emergency services personnel. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.