Fire crews battle Belvedere bungalow blaze following reports of an explosion

Four fire crews from Bexley, Plumstead and surrounding stations from the

London fire Brigade have been called to battle a well-developed bungalow

blaze on Lower Road in Belvedere in the early hours of Sunday morning Crews were scrambled to the scene just 1am following reports of an

explosion and fire that ripped through the property, which is understood to

be unoccupied.

Firefighters are using a number of hose reels and high-pressure jets in an

attempt to tackle a well-developed fire that has now spread and engulfed

the roof.