Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

Fire Crews Battle Belvedere Bungalow Blaze Following Reports Of An Explosion
Fire crews battle Belvedere bungalow blaze following reports of an explosion

by @uknip247

Four fire crews from Bexley, Plumstead and surrounding stations from the
London fire Brigade have been called to battle a well-developed bungalow
blaze on Lower Road in Belvedere in the early hours of Sunday morning

Crews were scrambled to the scene just 1am following reports of an
explosion and fire that ripped through the property, which is understood to
be unoccupied.

Firefighters are using a number of hose reels and high-pressure jets in an
attempt to tackle a well-developed fire that has now spread and engulfed
the roof.

They are making good progress in attempting to stop the blaze from
spreading to the neighbouring bungalow, and a number of people have been
evacuated from nearby properties.

 

Officers from Met Police have closed a number of roads to assist
firefighting activities.

Paramedics from London Ambulance “Hart” team have also been called to check those who had been evacuated from the neighbouring properties.

