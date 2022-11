Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a flat fire with shops below on #Chingford Mount Road. Fire crews from a number of London fire stations were called to the incident at around 4pm on Wednesday 30th November 30, 2022.

Residents in the road have been evacuated whilst firefighter battle to bring the blaze that has spread to the roof of the affected property under control.

A road closure has also been put place and people are being asked to avoid the area

More to follow