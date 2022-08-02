A fire on Hugh Street in Pimlico was attended by four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters.

The fire damaged the majority of a ground-floor room in a four-storey Ivy hotel. There were no reported injuries.

Station Commander Jon Singleton, who was present at the time, stated: “The fire started in a hotel room on the ground floor.

“Before the Brigade arrived, about 25 people had left the building.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the hotel; fortunately, no people were involved, and no injuries were reported.”

The Fire Brigade was called at 12:35 p.m., and the fire was out by 1.30 p.m. Firefighters from Soho, Chelsea, and Kensington were on the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.