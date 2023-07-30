fire crews battle for five hours to free casualty in ashford horror crash

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) faced a challenging and time-sensitive operation as they responded to a serious crash near Malcolm Sargent Road in Ashford.

The incident involved one car and left four people trapped inside. A total of six fire engines and two height vehicles were dispatched to the scene to render immediate assistance.

The harrowing incident required the skill and expertise of KFRS firefighters, who worked tirelessly for five hours to extricate the casualties safely from the wreckage. The rescue operation commenced at 12:18am and continued until 5.06am during which crews employed various cutting tools and hydraulic rescue equipment to carefully free those trapped.

The nature of the crash made the rescue efforts exceptionally demanding, but the unwavering commitment and professionalism displayed by the fire crews enabled them to overcome the challenges and carry out the operation with precision.

Throughout the ordeal, medical teams were on standby, prepared to provide immediate medical attention to the freed casualties once they were safely extricated from the severely damaged vehicle. The injured individuals were subsequently transported to local hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the authorities are working to gather relevant information and examine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

This distressing event serves as a stark reminder of the risks and dangers that can arise on the roads, urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations at all times.

KFRS commends the dedication and bravery of their firefighting teams, who consistently put their lives on the line to save others in emergency situations. Their swift response and unwavering commitment to preserving life have undoubtedly made a significant impact on the outcome of this devastating crash.

The thoughts and sympathies of the entire community are with those affected by the accident, as they endure this difficult time. As the investigation progresses, authorities will seek to uncover the facts surrounding the incident, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

We have approached Kent Police for a statement

More to follow