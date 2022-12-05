UPDATED: Fire crews battle laundry blaze in South East London

Monday, December 5, 2022
Fire Crews Battle Laundry Blaze In South East London
by Newsdesk

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and Kent fire and rescue service  have been scrambled to a
South East London Business park after a blaze ripped through acommercial laundry premises.

10 Fire engines and 60 firefighters were called to Belvedere Business Park,
Crabtree Manor Way just after 8:20pm on Monday 5th of December evening.

 

A 32 meter turntable ladder and a fire rescue unit (FRU) have also been
sent to assist crews.

A number of road closures have been put in place and residents nearby have
been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

