UPDATED: Fire crews battle laundry blaze in South East London

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade and Kent fire and rescue service have been scrambled to a

South East London Business park after a blaze ripped through acommercial laundry premises.

10 Fire engines and 60 firefighters were called to Belvedere Business Park,

Crabtree Manor Way just after 8:20pm on Monday 5th of December evening.

A 32 meter turntable ladder and a fire rescue unit (FRU) have also been

sent to assist crews.

A number of road closures have been put in place and residents nearby have

been advised to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.