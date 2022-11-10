Fire crews called after e-scooter battery exploded at Best Western Hotel in Wembley : One man was suffering from burns

Two fire engines and two fire rescue units with around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a hotel on High Road in Wembley this morning.

Around 20 people evacuated the property before the Brigade arrived.

One man was suffering from burns and was treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service.

Crews carried out a sweep of the building to confirm there were no elevated readings.

The Brigade was called at 9am and the incident was over by 9.32am. Fire crews from Wembley and Euston fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to an e-scooter battery failure.