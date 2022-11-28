Fire crews called after major chemical alert at South London School

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade, “Hart” Teams from the London Ambulance and specialists with gas-tight suits have been scrambled to the

following a massive chemical gas escape this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the South London independent boys, on Shirley Road just after 3pm on Monday, November 28th.

The school has been thrown into total lockdown following a report of the chemical alert.

It follows reports that 15 Litres of Sulphuric Acid mixed with chlorine gas had escaped within a boiler complex.

It is currently unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone has been exposed to the chemical leak.

The LFB and the London Ambulance services have been approached for comment

More to follow