Monday, November 28, 2022
Monday, November 28, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Fire Crews Called After Major Chemical Alert At South London School
Home BREAKING Fire crews called after major chemical alert at South London School

Fire crews called after major chemical alert at South London School

by @uknip247

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade, “Hart” Teams from the London Ambulance and specialists with gas-tight suits have been scrambled to the

following a massive chemical gas escape this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the South London independent boys, on Shirley Road just after 3pm on Monday, November 28th.

The school has been thrown into total lockdown following a report of the chemical alert.

It follows reports that 15 Litres of Sulphuric Acid mixed with chlorine gas had escaped within a boiler complex.

It is currently unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone has been exposed to the chemical leak.

The LFB and the London Ambulance services have been approached for comment

 

More to follow

RELATED ARTICLES

A stalker who followed his victim to a women’s shelter has been...

Officers are keen to talk to the driver of a light-coloured van...

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find Michael Jones missing from...

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a delivery man was assaulted with...

Car being pursued by police officers end in crash on Victoria Dock...

Just Stop Oil supporters disrupt traffic on London’s roads despite government posturing...

A man has appeared in court after a large sum of money...

Two men have been found with stab injuries in Thornton Heath

First Picture of Second Murder Victim Charlie Bartolo who was murdered on...

Go Fund me Page set up for man’s baby daughter who was...

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbings of two teenagers in Greenwich have arrested...

Armed Police called following reports of a weapon being seen in Popular