Fire crews called after smoke poured from the basement at Builders’ Merchant in Bexleyheath

Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade were called to R Dunn & Sons – Staircases, Joinery, Timber & Building in Bexleyheath after reports of smoke coming from the basement near Barnehurst Rail Station.

Two crews were dispatched just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday after workers reported a smoke problem in the basement. The customer and the staff have been securely evacuated from the premises. and waited for firefighters to put out the minor fire.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The London Fire Brigade has been approached for comment.