Fire crews called to baby trapped in blazing building in Walthamstow

Eight Fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending a fire on Gosport Road in #Walthamstow on Wednesday 9th November following multiple calls into the London fire service.

The blaze broke out and it’s understood that people are trapped including a young baby on the top floor of the property.

A number of road closures have been put in place and people are being asked to avoid the area.

A specialist turntable ladder has been sent to assist along with the eight other engines. London ambulance service has sent paramedics and a “HART” team. It is also understood that the London air ambulance has been requested to attend.

A spokesman for the LFB said :

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Gosport Road in Walthamstow.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a flat on the top floor of a block of flats.

The Brigade’s Control Office has received 19 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 11.58am. Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham and other surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

The London ambulance services have been approached for comment

More to follow