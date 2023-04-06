Firefighters from the London Fire Brigade along with Police and Paramedics have been scrambled to a property on Tollgate Road in Beckton East London this afternoon.

A number of resources from the Fire and the London Ambulance Service have been called to assist at the well-developed blaze in the three-storey property that broke out just on Thursday afternoon.

Flames can be seen licking the window of the third floor.

Fire Crews Called To Building Well Alight In Beckton With Reports Of Persons Jumping From The Property

Witnesses claim that a number of people have been seen jumping from the building

The London Fire Brigade has sent an aerial ladder platform along with six fire engines to assist fire crews in tackling the blaze.

Road Closures within the area have been put in place and local bus services have been out on divert and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The LFB, London Ambulance Service and The Met Police have been approached for comment

The cause of the blaze is said to be under investigation

A Spokesman from the LFB Said:

Firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Tollgate Road in Beckton.

The first floor and second floors of the residential block are alight. The staircase from the first to the second floor is also alight.

The Brigade was called at 1724. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from East Ham, Plaistow, Barking and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.