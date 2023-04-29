Emergency services have been scrambled to tackle a blaze that has ripped through part of an Industrial unit in South East London after a works van caught alight and exploded.

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were scrambled to the blazing vehicle on the Newington Industrial Estate Compton Street after multiple calls reporting an explosion and a large plum of black acrid smoke rising across South East London

Fire Crews Called To Elephant And Castle Following An Explosion And Fire

A road closure has been put in place and a large number of resources from the fire brigade have been sent to tackle the incident nearby property have been evacuated with other resident being asked to keep windows and doors closed whilst crews tackle the blazing van and unit that is now smouldering.

More to follow