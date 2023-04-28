Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Fire crews called to Gatwick car park blaze

Fire crews called to Gatwick car park blaze

by uknip247
Fire Crews Called To Gatwick Car Park Blaze

Fire crews are currently on the scene at Gatwick Airport’s carpark where a fire has broken out.

Police have closed the car park to visitors and passengers whilst fire crews deal with the incident that involves a smoking vehicle on the second floor of the short stay car park.

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries on a motorway slip road

Man found dead in Burnt Oak property

A drug-driver killed his passenger after losing control of his vehicle during a jealous rage

Man suffered a cut to his neck in Rochester attack

Hackney rapist jailed

Two youths have been sentenced for the death of an 88-year-old lady when her home was set on fire with a firework shoved through...

UK underlines commitment to NATO Nuclear Deterrence

Tracker activation leads to trio’s arrest in Queenborough

Can you bank on the bank holiday weather?

Driver airlifted to London hospitial after Dover crash

Police probe after man is kicked in the head in Maidstone

Man charged with knife crime after stop and search in Dartford

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.