Fire Crews Called To Acton Blaze
Fire crews called to persons reported at Acton Blaze

Four fire engines and approx 30 Firefighters and officers have been called to tackle the mid-afternoon blaze in Acton in West London this afternoon.

Engines from Acton and surrounding stations were called at around 3.10pm on Sunday, December 4th to the house blaze on Chatsworth Gardens.

Crews have been seen entering the property in breathing apparatus armed with hose reel jets after persons who live in the property are unaccounted for.
Part of Chatsworth Gardens has been blocked as has Barlow Road in Acton
More to Follow

