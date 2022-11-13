Fire crews called to ‘significant house fire’ in Brentford after reports of an explosion

The emergency services have been called to a ‘significant house fblaze’ in Brentford this evening. Crews are currently at the scene of the incident in Tunstall Walk.

Eight fire engines and sixty firefighters from the London fire Brigade are in attendance, in addition to the aerial level platform. A number of people are said to be unaccounted for and the incident has been declared a critical incident.

The London ambulance services has also sent a number of resources along with their “HART” Team to assist with a number of casualties

The London fire Brigade was called at around 4.20 pm on Sunday afternoon.

The LFB and LAS and Met Police have all been approached for comment