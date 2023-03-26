Fire crews called to tackle a blaze at the deluxe waterfront apartments Riverlight Quay in Battersea

A number of fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have raced to the scene on Nine Elms Ln, Nine Elms near the American Embassy in South West Loddon.

Crews were called to the deluxe waterfront apartments and penthouses just before 11pm on Sunday evening after it was reported a blaze had started on a balcony of a property on the 1st floor.

A number of people called the fire service reporting flames and a large amount of smoke.

A number of resources have been sent to the ongoing incident

The cause of the blaze in said to be unknown but under investigation