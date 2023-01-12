Fire crews called to tackle blaze on the 31st Floor of 42-strorey Pan Peninsula that over looks Canary Wharf

A tower block of luxury apartments is evacuated in Canary Wharf after a blaze has broken out on the 31st floor we can reveal.

Sixty firefighters and officers from LFB stationed at Millwall, Poplar, Shadwell and Whitechapel fire stations along with two aerial appliances have been sent to the blaze that broke out at around 1.30pm on Thursday 12h January 2022.

Smoke filled has filled part of the stairwell of the 42-storey Pan Peninsula building off West Ferry Road, near South Quay.

The blaze has been confined to the three-room apartment on the 31st floor which was badly damaged by smoke, but there was no structural damage.

One resident has reported that smoke has into the air vents, affecting most of the building.

Pan Peninsula consists of two towers—the taller one is 147 metres (482 feet) and 48 storeys, surpassing the towers of the Barbican Estate and one of three 37th tallest buildings in London (as of June 2021). The shorter building is 122 metres (400 feet) and 38 storeys high. The tallest tower was topped-out in September 2007. Both buildings were completed in early 2009, with the first residents moving in.

Road closures have been put in place and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is understood to be under investigation

The LFB has been approached for a statement

More to follow