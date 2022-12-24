Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve
Home BREAKING Updated: Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue have been called to tackle a blaze in Sandgate on Christmas Eve

Updated: Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue have been called to tackle a blaze in Sandgate on Christmas Eve

by @uknip247

Eight fire engines and water carriers have been sent to tackle a blaze that has ripped through a property on Sunnyside Road in Sandgate near Folkestone.

 

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve

Crews from Kent fire and rescue service were called just after 5pm on Christmas (December 24th) to a  property well alight.

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve

The forty firefighters and officers remain with water being pumped using a relay system due to low pressure within the area a water carrier is assisting with moving water to the incident to tackle the blaze.

 

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve

Fire Crews From Kent Fire And Rescue Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze In Sandgate On Christmas Eve

A road closure has been put in place to assist with firefighting activities and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

 

The cause of the blaze is not known and is under investigation.

 

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue said: Kent Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance at a house fire in Sunnyside Road, in Sandgate, Folkestone.

Eight fire engines have been sent to the scene, as well as a bulk water carrier, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.

People living or working nearby are advised to close windows and doors as a precaution, due to smoke coming from the incident. Please share this advice with anyone in the affected area who might not have access to the internet. Thank you.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers in Barnsley are appealing for your help to find James

Dashcam footage shows danger posed by drink driver

Two men were tackled to the floor and a haul of stolen...

A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat...

Child fighting for their lives after incident at Longleat Center Parcs resort

The partner of one of the people who died following the O2...

Susanna Reid is reunited with eight-year-old Amelia from Ukraine

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found seriously...

Experts are warning that people caught in a major storm sweeping the...

Eight lethal firearms and a significant haul of ammunition have been recovered...

In 2022, more than 32 pubs will close in communities across England...

Officers investigating an assault against a member of rail staff at Birmingham...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"