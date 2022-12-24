Updated: Fire crews from Kent fire and Rescue have been called to tackle a blaze in Sandgate on Christmas Eve

Eight fire engines and water carriers have been sent to tackle a blaze that has ripped through a property on Sunnyside Road in Sandgate near Folkestone.

Crews from Kent fire and rescue service were called just after 5pm on Christmas (December 24th) to a property well alight.

The forty firefighters and officers remain with water being pumped using a relay system due to low pressure within the area a water carrier is assisting with moving water to the incident to tackle the blaze.

A road closure has been put in place to assist with firefighting activities and members of the public are being advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The cause of the blaze is not known and is under investigation.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue said: Kent Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance at a house fire in Sunnyside Road, in Sandgate, Folkestone.

Eight fire engines have been sent to the scene, as well as a bulk water carrier, where crews are working to extinguish the fire.

People living or working nearby are advised to close windows and doors as a precaution, due to smoke coming from the incident. Please share this advice with anyone in the affected area who might not have access to the internet. Thank you.