60 firefighters and eight fire engines are currently tackling a major blaze that has ripped through part of a roof at The Hard hotel in Belgravia.

It is understood that the fire started within the restaurant area and staff raised the alarm.

Fire Crews Scrambled Blaze At Belgravia Hotel

Fire crews were scrambled just after 11 pm on Thursday evening. Following reports of a large amount of smoke and flames in the roof area within the hotel.

Fire Crews Scrambled To Blaze At Belgravia Hotel 1

Paramedics from the London ambulance service are being supported by HART teams along with an aerial ladder specialist drone teams from the London Fire brigade.

Road closures have been put in place and a fire investigation team has launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

No one is understood to have been hurt.