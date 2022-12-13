East Sussex Fire and rescue service mobilised four fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform to the blaze that broke out just after 2am on Tuesday (December 13th) Firefighters tackled the blaze that is understood to have started in an upstairs bedroom at a property on the Highway adjacent to Lewes Road in Brighton Paramedics,SECAmb “HART” teams and Sussex police also responded to the incident. It is not yet known if anyone needed hospital treatment. The cause of the blaze is under investigation
Fire crews scrambled to early morning blaze in Brighton
by @uknip247