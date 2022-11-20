Sunday, November 20, 2022
Fire crews scrambled to Heathrow airport after reports of a fire onboard an A320 aircraft

by @uknip247
0 comment
Fire crews from Heathrow airport fire service and the London Fire Brigade have all been scrambled to a blaze at London Heathrow airport.

The fire broke out on an engine on an A320 aircraft that was on the ground at the time of the incident.

Emergency services were called at around 2pm on Sunday (November 20) after ground staff raised the alarm and firefighters rushed to the Western Perimeter road of the airport.

It is not currently clear if passengers were onboard or the status of the aircraft.

A number of fire appliances from Heathorwos onsite fire services and the LFB were all called to make the engine safe and swift actions stopped the blaze from spearing after a large blanket of foam was spread and flames quickly extinguished

The fire is not thought to have impacted on flights arriving or departing from the airport.

The LFB has been approached for more information

More to follow.

