Fire crews scrambled to Heathrow airport after reports of fumes and smoke onboard an A320 British Airways aircraft on the runway

Fire Crews Scrambled To Heathrow Airport After Reports Of A Fumes And Smoke Onboard An A320 Aircraft
Fire crews from Heathrow airport fire service and the London Fire Brigade have all scrambled to the full emergency at London Heathrow airport.

The fire is understood to be an electrical one and broke out and released toxic fumes into the cockpit on an A320 aircraft that was on the ground at the time of the incident.

Emergency services were called just before 9am on Wednesday, December 21) after ground staff raised the alarm and firefighters rushed to the Western Perimeter road of the airport.

 

It is not currently clear if passengers were onboard or the status of the aircraft.

A number of fire appliances from Heathorwos onsite fire services and the LFB were all called to make the engine safe and swift actions stopped the blaze from spearing after a large blanket of foam was spread and flames quickly extinguished

The fire is not thought to have impacted flights arriving or departing from the airport.

 

The LFB has been approached for more information

 

