Fire Crews Tackle Blaze at Brighton’s Regency Square

In a late-night emergency, three fire engines rushed to a historic seafront estate in Regency Square following reports of “smoke in a building.” The incident, which occurred just before 11 p.m. last night, drew the attention of fire crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, and Hove, as they battled a fierce blaze that had engulfed one of the flats.

Eyewitnesses observed thick smoke billowing from the top floor flat, raising concerns about the safety of the residents and the heritage property itself.

The firefighters, equipped with four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and two thermal imaging cameras extinguished the fire.