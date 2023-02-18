Fire Crews Tackle Large Blaze At Newhaven Industrial Unit
East Sussex Fire Rescue Service is attending a fire at an industrial unit in Newhaven on the Court Farm Industrial Estate.

It has been reported at least 8 Fire appliances are in attendance.

ESFRS has said on social media “We are currently attending a fire in an industrial property on Quarry Road Newhaven. Local residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed. Please avoid the area. #newhaven”

