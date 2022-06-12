At around 10:20 p.m. this evening, two crews from Kidlington, Rewley Road, and a water carrier from Wheatley responded to a large fire involving a klarge number of pallets and gas cylinders.

The initial intense development, the fire was visible from across the Kidlington, Begbrooke, and A44 area, and Thames Valley Fire Control received a number of calls while crews sought the best access.

Because of its remote location, the cause of the fire is unknown, but no one was injured. As seen in the image, some gas cylinders involved in the early stages were projected some distance after rupturing.

Construction sites are always vulnerable, and keeping items that could catch fire away from any buildings helps to reduce the risk.