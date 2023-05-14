Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sunday, May 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Fire Crews Tackle Room blaze at DoubleTree by Hilton London Excel Hotel

Fire Crews Tackle Room blaze at DoubleTree by Hilton London Excel Hotel

by uknip247
Fire Crews Tackle Room Fire At Doubletree By Hilton London Excel Hotel

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been dispatched to the DoubleTree by Hilton London Excel Hotel located at Festoon Way, Canning Town, London, following reports of a room fire just before 2am on Sunday morning (14th May 2023). The incident occurred in a guest room where smoke was observed.

An Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) was triggered, prompting the hotel staff to initiate evacuation procedures. Guests and staff members are currently evacuating the building under the guidance of hotel personnel.

Emergency services, including fire crews, are on the scene and working to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of all occupants. The London Fire Brigade is actively addressing the situation and taking necessary measures to bring the incident under control.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police Defend Actions Following Shooting of Dogs in Controversial Incident

PM on Diplomatic Drive to Push UK Priorities on the World Stage

Detectives from Kent Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a woman near Greatstone

Tributes Pour in for Holly Sanchez, a Young Life Lost Too Soon

First Pictures Crawley Live updates: Sussex Police Investigate Tragic Death of Woman in Oates Walk

Investigation Underway Following Chemical Incident in Sidcup: A Young Woman has died

Fire Breaks Out at Abandoned Building in British Airways Cranebank Training Centre, Heathrow; No Impact on Airport Operations

Officer Who Brutally Attacked Puppy in Video Is Sacked by Greater Manchester Police

Residents in Uckfield, East Sussex, have resorted to drawing attention to the ongoing problem of potholes by painting crude shapes on the road surface

South London resident Joseph Nicolls answers charges at Bromley magistrates court of multiple offences related to the vandalism of Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)...

A suspected county-line drug dealer from Orpington, who is believed to have targeted the Sevenoaks area, has appeared in court after being charged with...

Number of Teenage Deaths in London Reaches 150 During Sadiq Khan’s Mayoralty

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.