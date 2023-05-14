Fire Crews Tackle Room blaze at DoubleTree by Hilton London Excel Hotel

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been dispatched to the DoubleTree by Hilton London Excel Hotel located at Festoon Way, Canning Town, London, following reports of a room fire just before 2am on Sunday morning (14th May 2023). The incident occurred in a guest room where smoke was observed.

An Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) was triggered, prompting the hotel staff to initiate evacuation procedures. Guests and staff members are currently evacuating the building under the guidance of hotel personnel.

Emergency services, including fire crews, are on the scene and working to extinguish the fire and ensure the safety of all occupants. The London Fire Brigade is actively addressing the situation and taking necessary measures to bring the incident under control.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available