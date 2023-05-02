Fire crews tackled a large blaze within reed beds at a Winchester nature reserve on Gordon Road on bank holiday Monday

Crews from Winchester, St Mary’s, Eastleigh and Alresford were on the scene shortly before 5pm after the HIWFRS Control Room had received multiple reports of a large smoke plume.

The fire, affecting an area of 150m-by-100m, was being driven by the wind before it was contained by firefighters using jets and beaters.

Fire engines left the scene at around 7pm before one crew returned to conduct a reinspection later on in the evening.