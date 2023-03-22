Fire crews were called this evening after a building suffered structural damage in Cranbury Avenue in Southampton



Residents were evacuated and are due to be housed in emergency accommodation whilst structural engineers attend and the building is made safe.

The same row of properties suffered a collapse on the 8th March 2020 with a substantial amount of brickwork collapsing to the ground.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said:

“We were called shortly after 6pm to reports of a property suffering structural damage on Cranbury Avenue in Southampton.

A first-floor balcony and a window have suffered damage, potentially caused by ongoing roadworks nearby.

An HIWFRS officer attended the scene and has arranged for Emergency Planning to rehouse a number of residents, and for a structural engineer to assess the building.

The pavement has been cordoned off.”