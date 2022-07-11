In the early hours of Sunday, eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were dispatched to an industrial estate on Eley Road in Edmonton (July 10)

Fire damaged fifteen shipping containers measuring 20 metres by 50 metres. A car, as well as an arctic lorry and trailer, were destroyed. A forklift truck was damaged, and a car and truck were destroyed on an adjacent property.

Station Commander Dave Hill, who was present, stated: “Crews faced numerous challenges due to the fire’s location on an industrial estate, which made access difficult at times. It was also a visible fire that produced a lot of smoke. Firefighters worked tirelessly in difficult conditions to put out the fire.”

The Fire Department was called at 2.34am, and the fire was out by 5.29am There were no reported injuries.

The fire was attended by firefighters from Edmonton, Chingford, Walthamstow, Tottenham, and other nearby stations.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the cause of the fire.