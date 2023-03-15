Yesterday, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters battled a flat fire on Blenheim Gardens in Willesden Green (14 March).

Fire damaged half of a three-room flat on the third floor of a four-story building. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led three people to safety from the third floor. There were no reported injuries.

The Brigade was called in 6.40pm, and the fire was out by 7.20pm Willesden, West Hampstead, and North Kensington fire stations were all present.

The Metropolitan Police Service and the Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the fire.