Fire damaged half of the lower ground floor of a three-story terraced house in Tulse Hill

by uknip247

Yesterday, three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters responded to a fire at a house on Birkbeck Place in Tulse Hill (March 15).

Fire damaged half of the lower ground floor of a three-story terraced house. A woman suffering from smoke inhalation was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Before firefighters arrived, two children fled the scene.

The Brigade was dispatched at 6.39pm, and the fire was out by 8.44 pm. The scene was attended by fire engines from West Norwood and Brixton.

The fire is thought to have started when an electrical item came into contact with a cooking hob that had been accidentally turned on.

