by uknip247

This morning, six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a house converted into flats on Lupton Street in Kentish Town.

Fire destroyed a portion of the first and second floors, as well as a portion of the ground floor conservatory. One woman, suffering from smoke inhalation, left the property before the Brigade arrived and is being treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service. Two more women left the property before the Brigade arrived.

The Fire Brigade was called at 7.09 a.m., and the fire was out by 8.30 a.m. Firefighters from Kentish Town, Holloway, Euston, Islington, and Hornsey.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

