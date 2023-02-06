Fire Destroyed A Single-Story Detached Outbuilding - Uknip

On Saturday night, six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters

responded to a fire at an outbuilding on Hounslow Avenue in Hounslow

Fire destroyed a single-story detached outbuilding. The fire also damaged a

portion of another outbuilding and two rear adjoining outbuildings. Before

the Brigade arrived, a man left the building and was treated on the scene.

The fire is thought to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking

materials.

“We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you do, it’s absolutely

critical you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished

smoking it,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

“If you don’t, you risk starting a fire that will not only destroy your

property but will also cost you your life.”

The Fire service was called at 9.27pm, and the fire was out by 10.26pm.

Firefighters from Heston, Feltham, Twickenham, and other nearby stations

responded.

Tips from firefighters on smoking safety

Use proper ashtrays that cannot tip over and properly stub cigarettes out.

Never leave unattended lit pipes or cigarettes.

It is safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are properly

discarded.

Avoid balancing cigars or cigarettes on the edge of an ashtray or anything

else; they can tip and fall as they burn away, causing a fire.

Take extra precautions if you’re tired, taking prescription drugs, or have

consumed alcohol.

Always empty ashtrays with care. Before disposing of smoking materials,

make sure they are out, cold, and preferably wet – never use a wastepaper

basket.