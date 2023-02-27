Monday, February 27, 2023
Fire destroys half of a basement kitchen and a portion of a building’s ground floor

written by uknip247

This morning, six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a building fire on Curtain Road in Shoreditch (February 27).

Fire destroyed half of a basement kitchen and a portion of a building’s ground floor. A man left the building before firefighters arrived and was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews. Firefighters escorted another man to safety from a third-floor flat via an external staircase.

While the incident was being investigated, road closures were in place at the intersection of Curtain Road and Great Eastern Street.

The Fire Brigade was called at 10.30am, and the fire was out by 11.15am.

Firefighters from Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

