Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters have been dispatched to reports of a fire at Alfred Prior House on Grantham Road in #ManorPark in East London.

Crews were called just before 2.50 pm on Tuesday. Ten fire appliances a number of command units and an aerial ladder platform have also been sent the incident following an assistant request from the scene after a fire has taken hold within a property in the highrise building. A number of road closures have been put in place to assist with tackling the blaze.

More to follow