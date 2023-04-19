Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Fire Investigators Found The Bungalow Didn’t Have Any Smoke Working Alarms

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a house fire on Crispin Close in Beddington yesterday (18 April).

Most of the ground floor and part of the roof of a semi-detached bungalow was damaged by the fire. One man and one woman left the property before the Brigade arrived. A small part of the ground floor and roof of the adjoining bungalow was also damaged by the blaze. One man suffering from smoke inhalation was rescued from the adjoining property by fire crews wearing breathing apparatus, he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Fire investigators found the bungalow didn’t have any smoke working alarms.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “This incident is a timely reminder to ensure you have working smoke alarms. You should have working smoke alarms in every room where a fire can start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen and the bathroom. They should be tested regularly.”

The Brigade was called at 3.01am and the fire was under control at 4.16am. Fire crews from Wallington, Croydon, Norbury and Mitcham fire stations were in attendance.

