Fire service rubbish media reports of an explosion in London

Firefighters assisted emergency services after a report of suspected unexploded ordnance in #Camden. Following specialist examination, the item was declared safe and a cordon was lifted.

No explosion took place. A loud noise reported in the area is believed to have been thunder.

