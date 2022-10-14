Firefighters rescued five people, including a child, from a flat fire on Preston Close in Bermondsey in the early hours of this morning.

Most of a two-roomed flat on the ground floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued two adults and a child from the second floor. A further two adults on the first floor were also rescued by crews. They were all treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers gave vital fire survival guidance to residents on the first and second floors on how to stay safe until firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 1.20am and the fire was under control by 2.30am Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from New Cross, Lambeth, Old Kent Road, Dockhead, Peckham and Dowgate fire stations attended the scene. A firefighter was also injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.