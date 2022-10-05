Phil began working at Yarmouth Fire Station in December 1996 and transferred to Freshwater in 2011. He has worked as an Emergency Care Assistant for the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service for the last three years and has served the West Wight and wider Isle of Wight community for just under 26 years, attending fires, road traffic accidents, and a wide range of emergencies and rescues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil will turn off his alert system in order to spend more time with his wife Amanda and pursue his new career.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We wish Phil every success and happiness in the future,” said a spokesman for the Freshwater Fire Station.