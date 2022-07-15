Firefighters are battling a large fire at Mudeford Lane Church.

A fire broke out in Mudeford Lane at 8.08 p.m. this evening, prompting the dispatch of approximately 50 firefighters to Christchurch (14 July).

Crews requested additional resources once they arrived on scene, and Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service currently has 12 fire engines, two water carriers, and the aerial ladder platform on the scene.

Firefighters are using main lines to control the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Dorset Police have been asked to shut down the road.

The cause of the blaze is unclear and under investigation.

“We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” said group manager Stuart Gillion, who is on the scene.

“Due to the inclement weather, Christchurch and Mudeford are extremely crowded this evening.” We are urging residents to stay away so that our crews can work safely and the fire does not spread.”

