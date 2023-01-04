Firefighters are issuing a safety reminder about mixing household cleaning products following an incident at a house on Nascot Street in White City

The Brigade believes unsafe fumes were released after limescale remover and bleach were mixed together.

A man was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews as a precaution and firefighters safely disposed the chemicals down a drain and ventilated the property.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Household cleaning products do pose a risk when used incorrectly.

“Always follow the instructions for cleaning products and chemicals carefully and don’t be tempted to mix them as it could produce hazardous fumes.

“Make sure you always keep them securely sealed and out of the reach of children.”

Two crews from Hammersmith fire station attended the scene.