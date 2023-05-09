Firefighters are issuing another urgent reminder to Londoners about charging and storing e-bikes and e-scooters safely after a fire at a hotel on Central Street in Islington

A small part of a room on the second floor of a hotel, four to five storeys high, was damaged by fire. One man evacuated the room before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. after the incident on the Saturday 6th May 2023

Fire investigators believe the cause of the fire is due to a lithium battery failing on an e-scooter. This brings the total number of e-bike and e-scooter fires to 57 in 2023. The fire comes as the Brigade continues its #ChargeSafe campaign, which aims to highlight the fire risks associated with lithium batteries which are commonly used with e-bikes and e-scooters.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly concerning we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving e-bikes and e-scooters.

“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious.

“Lithium batteries are susceptible to failure if incorrect chargers are used and there is a significant risk posed by e-bikes which have been converted.

“We are predominantly seeing fires where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

“Our advice is to store and charge these items in a safe location if possible, such as in a shed or a garage, and if they have to be stored inside, make sure there is smoke detection fitted and your means of escape is not obstructed.

“However, we know this won’t be possible for everyone, so if you are charging them indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging and ensure everyone in your home knows what to do in the event of a fire.

“We would also suggest people try not to charge them when they are asleep, so that if there is an issue they can react quickly.”

On New Year’s Day, 21-year-old Sofia Duarte died after a converted e-bike’s battery burst into flames in the entrance to the flat Sofia lived on Old Kent Road in South Bermondsey.

According to data collected by the Brigade, most people injured in fires related to e-bikes and e-scooters are in their 20s, and often the fires are in homes where multiple adults are living together without children. The most risky time for e-bike and e-scooter fires to take place are when charging lithium batteries. This is the time that batteries are most likely to fail.

Conversion kits allow people to add an electric motor to their bikes but not all of them are sold with a battery. Cheaper batteries purchased from online sources which don’t necessarily adhere to UK safety regulations are more likely to fail and present an increased fire risk. DIY installations can also lead to damage of the kit, increasing the chances of battery failure and the likelihood of a fire.

Lithium batteries store a significant amount of energy in a very small space and are much more powerful compared to other types of batteries. If that energy is released in an uncontrolled way, then a fire or explosion may result. If there is overheating, crushing, penetrating or overcharging, then a fault can occur within damaged battery cells which may cause the battery to catch fire and/or explode.

Brigade safety tips for all e-bike users to follow:

Never block your escape route with anything, including e-bikes and e-scooters.

Store them somewhere away from a main through route. Our advice is to store these items in a safe location if possible, such as a garage or a shed.

Store them somewhere away from a main through route. Our advice is to store these items in a safe location if possible, such as a garage or a shed. Do not attempt to modify or tamper with your battery. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Converting pedal bikes into e-bikes using DIY kits bought online can be very dangerous. They pose a higher risk of fire.

They pose a higher risk of fire. Check your battery and charger meets UK safety standards.

Watch out for signs that the battery or charger aren’t working as they should – if it’s hot to the touch or has changed shape.

Watch out for signs that the battery or charger aren’t working as they should – if it’s hot to the touch or has changed shape. Always use the correct charger and buy an official one from a reputable seller.

We have particular concern where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.

We have particular concern where batteries have been purchased from online marketplaces and when they’ve been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards. Let the battery cool before charging.

Batteries can get warm during their use and it is advisable to allow them to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could be more susceptible to failure. If you are charging batteries indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging.

Batteries can get warm during their use and it is advisable to allow them to cool down before attempting to re-charge as they could be more susceptible to failure. If you are charging batteries indoors, please follow our advice on safe charging. Unplug your charger once it’s finished charging.

Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep.

Always follow manufacturers’ instructions when charging and we would advise not to leave it unattended or while people are asleep. Fit alarms where you charge. Ensure you have smoke alarms fitted in areas where e-bikes or e-scooters are being charged and make sure they are tested regularly. You can quickly and easily check your home by visiting our free online home fire safety checker tool.

The Brigade was called at 1147 and the incident was over by 1226. Fire crews from Whitechapel, Shadwell, Old Kent Road and Islington fire stations were in attendance.