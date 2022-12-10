Firefighters are reminding people of their heaters safety advice after a flat fire on Heronsforde in West Ealing

Part of a four-roomed flat on the eighth floor of the building was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by resistive heating in an electrical heater.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We understand people may look to use portable heaters in replacement of turning on the heating this winter. If you’re getting an older heater out, check that it is in good condition. If it’s sparking, wires are loose, safety guards or other safety features are missing, or if it’s showing signs of damage, replace it with a new one or get it tested and repaired by a qualified electrician. Check that the heater isn’t on a recall list too and always buy them from a reputable seller. Fire Investigators have attended serious fires in recent years caused by non-compliant and counterfeit heaters that have been recalled due to safety concerns.

“It’s also absolutely vital that heaters are kept well away from curtains, furniture, paperwork and are never used to dry clothes. Always sit at least a metre away from the heater, particularly those using them whilst working from home, as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair and position them where they won’t be knocked over and away from pets.”

The Brigade was called at 12.52am and the fire was under control by 1.29am. Five fire engines and around 35 firefighters from Ealing, Acton, Southall, Park Royal and Wembley fire stations attended the scene.