Firefighters are reminding people of their white goods safety advice after a restaurant fire on Old Compton Street in Soho

|Part of a kitchen in the basement was damaged by fire. Six people left the building before the Brigade arrived and firefighters assisted a further 11 people to safety.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the failure of a commercial fridge.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it.
If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.”Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought.”
The Brigade was called at 0528 and the fire was under control by 0645. Fire crews from Soho, Euston and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.