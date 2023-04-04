Firefighters are sharing their fire safety advice for smokers after a house fire on Naylor Road in Peckham

A small part of a ground-floor bedroom at a two-storey terraced house was damaged by fire. One man was rescued from the property by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. He was treated by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 1636 and the fire was under control by 1704. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Old Kent Road, Brixton and Deptford fire stations attended the scene.

Safety advice for smokers: