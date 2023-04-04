Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Firefighters are sharing their fire safety advice for smokers after a house fire on Naylor Road in Peckham

Firefighters are sharing their fire safety advice for smokers after a house fire on Naylor Road in Peckham

by uknip247
Firefighters Are Sharing Their Fire Safety Advice For Smokers After A House Fire On naylor Road In Peckham

A small part of a ground-floor bedroom at a two-storey terraced house was damaged by fire. One man was rescued from the property by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. He was treated by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life.”

The Brigade was called at 1636 and the fire was under control by 1704. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Old Kent Road, Brixton and Deptford fire stations attended the scene.

Safety advice for smokers:

  • It’s safer to smoke outside, but make sure cigarettes are put right out and disposed of properly.
  • Never smoke in bed, and avoid smoking on arm chairs and sofas – especially if you think you might fall asleep.
  • Take extra care when you’re tired, taking prescription drugs or if you’ve been drinking alcohol.
  • Use proper ashtrays, which can’t tip over and stub cigarettes out properly.
  • Always empty ashtrays carefully. Make sure smoking materials are out, cold and preferably wet them before throwing into a bin – never use a wastepaper basket.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK government’s proposal to house asylum seekers on a barge off the coast of Dorset has been met with opposition, with local Conservative...

Armed Robbers escape empty-handed after Cricklewood cash-in-transit robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault on a train between Port Glasgow and Glasgow Central

Lee Powell and Pierre Lima have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine

A man who committed a series of burglaries at businesses in Northwich – including at a charity shop – has been jailed

Seven men sentenced to more than 27 years in prison

A man has been convicted of murder following the death of 34-year-old Lauren Wilson in Renfrew

Burnley man jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife

Bolton man who threw ammonia in face of his victim has been jailed for a decade

 A father has admitted to murdering his 11-year-old son

Six years and nine months in prison for Hospital arsonist

A husband and wife from Hertfordshire who tried to smuggle more than £200,000 out of the UK during the height of the Covid lockdown...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More