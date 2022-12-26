Monday, December 26, 2022
Firefighters are urging everyone to take care with candles following a house fire in Chatham

by @uknip247

 

Three fire engines attended the call out to Ordnance Street on Christmas Day, and crews wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out with a hose reel jet and used a high pressure fan to clear the property of smoke. They also provided oxygen to two people, before handing them into the care of SECamb paramedics.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, and has been linked to candles burning on a table.

Crews are now issuing the following important candle safety advice:

  • candles should be fitted in a sturdy candle holder, and placed on a non-flammable surface
  • avoid leaving them unattended when burning
  • make sure they aren’t burning close to curtains, bedding, clothing or plants which could catch fire
  • always extinguish candles before going to sleep or going out

