Firefighters are urging everyone to take care with candles following a house fire in Chatham

Three fire engines attended the call out to Ordnance Street on Christmas Day, and crews wearing breathing apparatus put the fire out with a hose reel jet and used a high pressure fan to clear the property of smoke. They also provided oxygen to two people, before handing them into the care of SECamb paramedics.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally, and has been linked to candles burning on a table.

Crews are now issuing the following important candle safety advice: