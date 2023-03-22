Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

by uknip247
Firefighters Assisted The Elderly Man To Escape From The Vehicle After It Crashed Into A Wall

Emergency services were called around 10.20pm on Tuesday following a collision involving a Toyota C-HR Hybrid on Burnetts Lane in Horton Heath.

The vehicle struck a telegraph pole before crossing the road and crashing through a wall at the junction of The Lillies.

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle and he was handed over to the care of South Central Ambulance Services.

The vehicle was recovered at 23.20hrs and police officers assisted in clearing the collapsed wall from the highway.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Alton Towers would be open all year as part of plans to boost tourism in a part of Staffordshire

Police are hunting for Southampton wanted man, George Peter Berry

A man has been jailed for two and a half years for two burglaries in Basingstoke

A 71-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital

Following an incident in Waterlooville, police are seeking information and witnesses

Police are appealing for information after an attempt was made to steal an ATM from a shop in Farnborough

Police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Andover

A teenage girl who tragically died after being struck by a bus in Birmingham has been named as Sophie Jain Fletcher as her family...

Alamin Kazi has been identified as the man who died after a police chase in East London

Plans to make UK an international technology superpower launched

£1.8 billion awarded to boost energy efficiency and cut emissions of homes and public buildings across England

Government sets out a strategy to protect NHS from cyber attacks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More