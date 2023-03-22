Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle after it crashed into a wall

Emergency services were called around 10.20pm on Tuesday following a collision involving a Toyota C-HR Hybrid on Burnetts Lane in Horton Heath.

The vehicle struck a telegraph pole before crossing the road and crashing through a wall at the junction of The Lillies.

Firefighters assisted the elderly man to escape from the vehicle and he was handed over to the care of South Central Ambulance Services.

The vehicle was recovered at 23.20hrs and police officers assisted in clearing the collapsed wall from the highway.