Following a generator fire, firefighters were dispatched to a student high-rise residence.

On Saturday, just before 6 p.m., firefighters were called to Catherine House in Portsmouth after a fire broke out.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville, Gosport, Porchester, and Eastleigh responded to the generator fire, which began in the student accommodation’s plant room.

Occupants of the accommodation were evacuated as part of a planned evacuation procedure coordinated by premises staff.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform, four breathing apparatus, one jet, and one safety jet to extinguish the fire in the 14-story building.

While crews worked to put out the fire, police closed Stanhope Road in both directions.

The stop message came in at 6:41 p.m on Saturday.